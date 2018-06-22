Waterford police looking for thief caught on camera stealing iPhone from Rolladium Family Fun Center

Waterford police are asking for help identifying a thief who stole a phone June 8 from the Rolladium Family Fun Center. (WDIV)

WATERFORD, Mich. - Waterford police are asking for help in identifying a thief who stole a phone June 8 from the Rolladium Family Fun Center.

See surveillance video of the theft below.

Police said a customer left his iPhone plugged in to charge for a minute at a table in the snack area of the business at 4475 Highland Road. A female on roller skates went to the table about 10 p.m. and sat down momentarily before leaving with the phone.

She is a teen or woman in her early 20s. She is described as being black with shoulder length hair. She was wearing light-colored jeans with holes and a dark-colored shirt with flowers on it.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to call Detective Knapp at 248-618-6077 or, to remain anonymous, the tip line at 248-674-COPS.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.