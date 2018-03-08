Waterford police need 'Angels' to help with Hope Not Handcuffs program

WATERFORD, Mich. - The Waterford Police Department is joining the Hope Not Handcuffs initiative, and they are looking for volunteers from the community.

"​We recognize that the opioid crisis is quite large and it impacts us as well as everyone else," Waterford police Lt. Scott Good said.

It's one of Families Against Narcotics' programs that aims to bring law enforcement, community organizations, and residents together to help people struggling with addiction.

People who are struggling will be able to come into the Waterford Police Department and ask for help with their addiction. Officers will gather information and contact a Hope Not handcuffs volunteer, also called an Angel, who will then respond to the police department and help the person find a treatment option.

Angels must attend a two-hour training session to learn protocol and how to spot signs of an overdose. They must be available at least 4-8 hours each month. If someone is in recovery and would like to help, they need to have one month of sobriety.

Last year, the Waterford Police Department started an effort to make sure all officers have Narcan kits with them in order to save someone from an overdose. Now, they're joining Hope Not Handcuffs to further their commitment to the community.

"It's another tool in our toolbox to get people the help they need," Good said.

Since the initiative launched in 2015, more than 900 people have been placed in treatment.

For more information, or to volunteer as a Hope Not Handcuffs Angel, contact an HNH Angel coordinator at 833-202-HOPE or visit their website here.

