Waterford police officer charged with criminal sexual conduct, on unpaid leave

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Waterford Township police officer is off the job after it was discovered that Grand Blanc police have been investigating him for criminal sexual conduct.

Police will only say the third-degree criminal sexual conduct charges stem from an incident in Grand Blanc last year. It took until May 30 for officer Kevin Thompson to be charged and arraigned. Grand Blanc said it has no booking photo of him.

Thompson has been on the job at the Waterford Police Department for two years. In a statement, police Chief Scott Underwood says in part "the alleged incident took place while Thompson was off duty and didn't occur in the township of Waterford."

He also said as soon as he learned about the charges he put Thompson on unpaid leave.

Watch the video above for the full report.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.