Waterford Township man injured in water skiing accident on Scott Lake

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Waterford Township man, 47, received minor injuries in a water skiing accident on Scott Lake Sunday afternoon.

The incident happened Sunday at 4:56 p.m. near the 3200 block of McCormick Street, where the man was brought to shore.

Oakland County police said the man was water skiing barefoot when he let go of the ski rope to glide to the shoreline. Shortly after letting go of the rope, he crashed into an anchored pontoon boat near the dock.

The man received minor injuries and was transported to Royal Oak Beaumont Hospital.

