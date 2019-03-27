Waterford Township man stabbed, robbed after attempting to meet woman for date in Pontiac

PONTIAC, Mich. - A Waterford Township man was stabbed and robbed in Pontiac while attempting to meet a woman he met online for a date.

Here's the info from the Oakland County Sheriff's Office:

Deputies and the Waterford Regional Fire Department responded to McLaren Family Medicine located in the 1700 block of Baldwin Rd on the report of a subject who had been stabbed and claiming that he had been robbed.

Upon arrival, Deputies observed that the victim had been stabbed in his left outer thigh. Paramedics from Star EMS who also responded to the scene were already providing medical treatment to the victim.

The victim stated to Deputies that he was walking out of a party store located at Baldwin Rd and Tregent Street when he was approached by an unidentified black male demanding his money. A brief altercation ensued and the assailant stabbed the victim in the thigh.

Detectives responded to the scene to continue with the investigation. During a subsequent interview with the victim, he admitted to Detectives that he had met a woman on-line and had arranged to meet her in the 100 block of Fireside Lane for a sexual encounter. Upon his arrival, an unknown black male robbed him of $80.00 and stabbed him in his thigh. Deputies responded to the address that was provided to them by the victim but were not able to locate a crime scene or the assailant.

Paramedics transported the victim to McLaren-Oakland Hospital with a non-life-threatening injury. The victim was treated at the hospital and released. Detectives are continuing with the investigation.

The 68-year-old victim has not yet been identified.

