Waterford Township man wakes up to someone trying to break into his home

A man was caught on video trying to break into a Waterford Township home on Aug. 4, 2019. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Waterford Township man woke up in the middle of the night to find someone trying to break into his house, police said.

The incident happened at 4:31 a.m. on Aug. 4 in the 1000 block of Meadowlark Drive.

Police received a call from the homeowner, who said someone tried to open a window and sliding door of the home, but both were locked.

The man then tried to open the front door before fleeing, according to authorities.

A Ring doorbell camera captured video of the man trying to get in the front door, police said.

The man is described as white with short hair and a neatly trimmed beard. He was wearing a blue polo shirt, khaki shorts and a gold ring on his left hand. He had tattoos on the left side of his neck and his left forearm.

Anyone who recognizes the man or has information about the incident is asked to call Waterford Township police at 248-618-7515 or the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

