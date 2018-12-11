Waterford Township Police announce Impaired Driving Enforcement Initiative

WATERFORD, Mich - The Waterford Police Department will deploy traffic enforcement units at random times for increased patrol during the holiday season.

This effort is to raise awareness, gain compliance and help reduce traffic crashes by warning violators, issuing citations and making arrests.

As part of this ongoing effort the Waterford Police Department is once again participating in the national Drive Sober or Get Pull Over Campaign in cooperation with the Michigan Office of Highway Safety Planning and the Transportation Improvement Association.

Federal traffic safety funds will pay for these additional enforcement efforts. In addition, their randomly deployed traffic enforcement units will be dedicated to impaired driving enforcement at specific times during the campaign, which starts Thursday, December 13, 2018 through December 31, 2018.

Over 10,000 people died each year from 2013-2017 in drunk-driving crashes nationwide. In 2017, one person was killed every 48 minutes. In Michigan, impaired driving represented 45.7 percent of all traffic fatalities in 2017, resulting in 320 deaths.

A national roadside survey conducted in 2013-2014 found one in four weekend drivers tested positive for at least one drug that could affect their driving skills. Remember, if you are driving under the influence of any drug, legal or illegal, you will arrested for DUI.

In the same December time period they will deploy extra patrols at peak shopping hours to pay particular attention to shopping centers, restaurants and local businesses. These extra patrols will help both residents and visitors enjoy a safe holiday shopping experience.

About Waterford Police Department

The mission of the Waterford Police Department is to create a culture within our organization that we can proudly take with us into the community, allowing us to provide effective and efficient police service. We will promote a positive attitude and image within our community and work alongside citizens to help ensure a safe environment for all people to live, work, and visit.



To help our citizens, businesses and community leaders identify and address crime, fear of crime, social and physical disorder, and neighborhood decay, thereby improving the overall quality of life for all.



Our culture at The Waterford Township Police Department is defined by this list of sixteen different principles that tells everyone WHO WE ARE. Community problems and issues will change. Policing practices, technology, and personnel will change. WHO WE ARE will never change. We will be guided by these principles which will drive decision making throughout our organization.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.