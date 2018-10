A woman was killed Aug. 11, 2018 in a crash in Waterford. (WDIV)

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Waterford Township police are investigating a homicide on the 1300 block of Rossdale Drive.

Police do have a suspect in custody who is currently in the Oakland County Jail. He was jailed Saturday morning on a charge of homicide out of Waterford Township.

Waterford police would not comment on the case.

