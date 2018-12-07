Waterford Township police search for man who took wallet that fell out of woman's pocket

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Waterford Township police are searching for a man who took a woman's wallet after it fell out of her pocket in the checkout line of a store.

Police said the woman was at Huron Foods at 1160 West Huron Street at 2:55 p.m. Nov. 20.

Surveillance video shows the woman's wallet fell out of her coat pocket as she left the checkout lane. A man in line behind her picked up the wallet and left the store with it in his pocket, according to authorities.

Police said the man was in his 30s and had a goatee. He was wearing a light blue shirt, a black coat, blue jeans and a black knit hat.

Anyone who can identify the man is asked to call the Waterford Police Department at 248-618-7515 or the tip line at 248-674-COPS.

