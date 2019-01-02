Waterford Township police targeted by mysterious BB gun shot during traffic stop

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Waterford Township police car was damaged last week when officers were targeted in a mysterious BB gun shooting during a traffic stop, according to authorities.

Waterford Township police made a traffic stop on Dec. 27 in the area of Highland and Airport roads. While investigating the traffic offense, officers were waiting as a wrecker picked up the vehicle involved in the crash, police said.

Officers sitting in a scout car heard what sounded like a shotgun blast and the sound of falling glass, authorities said. They got out of the car and checked on a third officer who was alone in another police vehicle, officials said.

One of the police vehicles had a broken rear window with a large hole in the middle that caused the glass to crack and spread to the edges of the window, police said. There also appeared to be a second point of impact in a lower corner of the window, according to police.

None of the officers were injured.

Officers checked the area but didn't find the shooter, police said.

An evidence technician found a BB on the back floorboard of the damaged vehicle, according to authorities.

Police said it's clear the officers were targeted. They said the shotgun blast sound was likely the sound of the shattering glass caused by the BB.

Detectives are still investigating the case. Anyone with information is asked to call Waterford Township police at 248-618-6126.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that leads to an arrest.

