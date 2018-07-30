Waterford Twp. police seek suspect who stole 5 bottles of liquor, dragged clerk into parking lot

WATERFORD TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect who was caught on surveillance video in June stealing 5 bottles of liquor from a Waterford Township pharmacy and assaulting a clerk.

The robbery took place June 19 at the Rite Aid at 4350 Dixie Highway around 6:20 p.m., according to the Waterford Township Police Department.

Police said the suspect entered the business, selected 5 bottles of liquor, placed them in a basket and walked toward the front door. Surveillance video shows a clerk attempting to stop the robbery by grabbing onto the basket. Police said the clerk was dragged a short distance before letting go and falling to the ground in the parking lot.

Watch the video above.

Police described the suspect as a white male between 5’11” and 6’02”. He was seen wearing blue jeans, a dark shirt with a white design on it, and had short brown hair with partial balding on top.

Anyone with information on the robbery is asked to contact Waterford Police Detective Allen at 248-618-6068, or contact the anonymous tip line at 248-674-COPS.

