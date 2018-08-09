Wayne County commissioner calls for investigation into how primary election results were reported

A Wayne County commissioner is calling for an investigation into how the county's results were reported. (WDIV)

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - A Wayne County commissioner is calling for an investigation into how the county's results were reported on primary election day.

Wayne County Commission Vice Chair Pro Tempore Jewel Ware said there was a strange issue Tuesday with the system that reports results on the Wayne County clerk's website.

"I received phone calls from people who were concerned," Ware said. "Then, after hours of reporting, the system came back and those numbers had decreased. It just wasn't one number. It was several numbers."

Ware said the swift change in numbers is problematic because residents should know the voting process is error-free.

"While on one hand we're trying to promote the vote and get people out to vote, we have a lot of citizens that watch TV., listen to the radio and see all this nonsense going on and they become hesitant to vote," Ware said. "When I talk to young people walking in my community, the main statement they make is, 'Our vote doesn't count.'"

Ware said the people trusted to run a fair election system let voters down.

"It leaves me no choice but to call for an investigation on what has happened with the results being reported," Ware said.

