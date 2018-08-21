Wayne County deputy fought with officers during drunk driving arrest in Auburn Hills, police say

AUBURN HILLS, Mich. - A Wayne County deputy was arrested for drunk driving and fighting with officers in Auburn Hills early Saturday morning, police said.

Deputy Robert Nathan Fontana, 27, is facing a drunk driving charge, as well as misdemeanor charges of possessing a firearm while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to officials.

Police said Fontana was pulled over about 1:12 a.m. Saturday after he was observed driving at 90 mph and nearly hitting another car on northbound I-75 near Lapeer Road. The deputy informed arresting officers that he was armed with a pistol, and he was arrested for drunk driving.

While being transported to the police station, officers said Fontana was able to get his handcuffs in front of himself. The deputy then attempted to choke himself out, according to police. Officers said that when they pulled over to resecure the deputy, he became combative.

Fontana was taken to the hospital before being transported to the Oakland County Jail, according to officials.

Fontana was arraigned on Monday. His bond was set at $20,000, officials said.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.