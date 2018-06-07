Wayne County Commission approves Gilbert's $533 million jail complex deal

Rock Ventures proposal for new Wayne County Criminal Justice Center. This would be built at the DDOT property at I-75 and East Warren Avenue.

DETROIT - The Wayne County Commission voted Thursday to approve the county's agreement with DAn Gilbert's Rock Ventures to construct a new criminal justice center on East Warren Ave near the I-75 service drive.

The Commission voted 14-1 in favor of county Executive Warren Evans' deal with Gilbert. Work on the new criminal justice center is expected to start later this fall. Construction is expected to be completed in 2022.

The Commission's vote comes the day after the Wayne County Building Authority also approved the deal.

"I applaud Chairman Woronchak and the Commission and Building Authority for their due diligence, and ultimately their support of this deal, which was the best value and path forward given the circumstances,” Evans said in a statement. "We desperately need these new facilities and shovels can’t get into the ground soon enough. Heading into summer, Wayne County is on its best financial footing in quite some time. It’s only fitting that we’ll see that unfinished Gratiot jail torn down soon."

Land swap deal approved in April

In April, the Commission voted to approve a land swap deal with the city of Detroit that will allow billionaire Dan Gilbert to build a new county jail complex.

County Executive Warren Evans announced in March that the deal with Gilbert's Rock Ventures will provide the county with four state-of-the-art buildings as a solution to its long-stalled Gratiot jail project. As part of the deal, the county would invest $380 million with Rock covering the remaining costs and any overruns.

Evans announced that under his deal with Gilbert the county will transfer to Rock the existing Division I and II jails, juvenile detention facility and Frank Murphy Hall of Justice. Upon approval and execution of the deal, these parcels will be leased back to the county for $1.00 per year until the criminal justice center is complete and the county has transitioned to the use of the new facilities. Rock will also, in a separate transaction, purchase the property where the unfinished Gratiot jail is located.

Gilbert has expressed interest in building a mixed-use development on the Gratiot site, which at one point included a professional soccer stadium.

Details of jail complex deal

Wayne County is acquiring part of the Detroit Department of Transportation property bounded by the I-75 Service Drive and East Warren Avenue, where Gilbert will build the jail complex in exchange for the Gratiot Avenue site where the county's jail construction failed.

In exchange for the DDOT property, Detroit acquires the former American Motors Corp. (AMC) headquarters near Plymouth Road and Schaefer Highway on Detroit’s west side, which is currently owned by the Land Bank.

In November, Detroit City Council members unanimously voted in favor of swapping land with Wayne County to move the failed jail site out of Downtown and into Midtown.

Evans' office said the Commission's approval should allow for a sooner timeline for demolition work on the unfinished Gratiot jail site.

