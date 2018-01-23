Wayne County Executive Warren Evans announces run for re-election

DETROIT - Wayne County Executive Warren Evans went in front of supporters and community leaders Monday to announce he will run for re-election in 2018.

"Three years ago, Wayne County sat on the verge of bankruptcy. We were the poster child for poorly run government, it was a complete mess," Evans said. "We’ve restored fiscal stability and integrity. We’ve earned people’s trust and improving every day, but the degree of change we’re instilling takes more than four years. We’ve laid the foundation, but there’s a lot of work to do."

Evans spoke about restoring financial stability to the county and working on the structural and annual deficits. His administration also worked on the new jail deal after the stalled plan at the Gratiot site.

"I’m not only proud of what we’ve done, I’m proud of how we’ve done it," Evans said. "Working together we’re building something special, but we’re just scratching the surface of where we can take Wayne County."

Evans talked about what he hopes to bring to Wayne County if voters re-elect him.

"We’re going to live within our means, but we’re going to invest in roads and bridges, build on our wonderful parks system, and use surpluses to properly fund our pensions," Evans said. "And as we run a smarter, more efficient operation, we’re going to find a way to invest in our people. They’ve borne the brunt of the tough times, and we’ve got to reward their hard work and sacrifice."

