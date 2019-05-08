Wayne County opening multiagency resource centers to help flood victims

DEARBORN HEIGHTS, Mich. - Wayne County will open two resource centers this week to assist residents impacted by flooding last week.

The temporary relief facilities will provide help from multiple agencies to flood victims as part of a state of emergecny that was declared.

"While the rain stopped, we know residents are still recovering from the damage and it's important they receive the help they need," said Wayne County Executive Warren C. Evans. "The MARCs (Multi Agency Resource Centers) create a convenient point of contact for affected residents to identify what assistance is available to them."

Participating agencies include the Department of Homeland Security and Emergency Management, Wayne County Department of Health, Veterans, and Community Wellness, State of Michigan Health and Human Services, State of Michigan Department Insurance & Financial Services, Michigan Volunteer Organizations Active in Disaster (VOAD), the American Red Cross and the Salvation Army. Muck Out Kits containing supplies to assist residents cleaning water-damaged areas will be distributed as well.

Wednesday

Dearborn Heights Justice Center

25637 Michigan Avenue

Dearborn Heights, MI 48125

1-8 p.m.

Kennedy Memorial Building

3240 Ferris Street

Lincoln Park, MI 48146

10 a.m.-5 p.m.

Thursday

Kennedy Memorial Building

3240 Ferris Street

Lincoln Park, MI 48146

1-7 p.m.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.