Wayne County Parks cancels 35th annual Marshmallow Drop due to weather

Wayne County Parks was set to host the 35th annual Marshmallow Drop. But the weather had other plans.

The free event was supposed to start at Elizabeth Park in Trenton at 9 a.m. and in Nankin Mills Park in Westland starting at 11 a.m. A helicopter visit from the Easter Bunny usually drops more than 20,000 marshmallows from the sky.

Children normally race to collect marshmallows in exchange for prizes.

Unfortunately, the rain has forced organizers to cancel the event this year. It's unclear if it'll be rescheduled.

"MARSHMALLOW DROP UPDATE: Due to inclement weather, Wayne County Parks will be unable to drop marshmallows this morning at Elizabeth and Hines Parks. We apologize for the inconvenience, but we won’t let it stop us from having some spring fun today. Parks staff will be at both locations to pass out treats to any child who shows up. Staff will be passing out prizes at Elizabeth Park from 8:30 AM - 10:00 AM and at Nankin Mills from 10:30 AM - Noon."

