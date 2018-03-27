Wayne County prosecutor to hold press conference on Richard Phillips case

Richard Phillips, 71, walks out of prison after serving 45 years for a fatal shooting he says he didn't commit. (WDIV)

DETROIT - Wayne County Prosecutor Kym L. Worthy will hold a press conference Wednesday to announce a decision in the Richard Phillips case, officials announced.

Worthy will be joined by Conviction Integrity Unit Director Valerie Newman and defense counsel for Phillips, David Moran and Gabi Silver.

The press conference will be held at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday at the Frank Murphy Hall of Justice.

Phillips, 71, was convicted in a fatal shooting and was released in December from a Metro Detroit prison after 45 years.

Phillips was sent to prison for the 1971 slaying of Gregory Harris, but has maintained his innocence.

“Miracles do happen,” he said.

Phillips and a co-defendant were convicted of first-degree murder and conspiracy in 1972. The case was based on testimony of the victim’s brother-in-law. Phillips was sentenced to concurrent terms of life in prison.

“I was resigned to the fact that thought I was going to die in prison,” Phillips said.

In 2010, the co-defendant admitted he killed the victim with someone else and didn’t even know Phillips at the time.

The University of Michigan Law School’s Michigan Innocence Clinic began working on the case in 2014.

“We were tipped off to the fact that Mr. Phillips’ co-defendant admitted he didn’t even know him at the time,” David Moran, director of the Michigan Innocence Clinic, said. “When we met Mr. Phillips and the co-defendant we knew this was the case for us.”

Phillips said he’s grateful for those who helped him and does not harbor any animosity.

