Wayne County Prosecutor's Office will not bring charges against anyone in road rage assault

WAYNE COUNTY - On Monday, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office announced it would not bring charges against anyone in a road rage incident involving two men that happened Friday and turned dangerous when one driver fired a shot at the other.

Both men filed charges against each other. After reviewing the case and interviewing an uninvolved third party, the prosecutor's office determined that there was insufficient evidence to bring charges against anyone. The road rage incident happened on westbound I-94 and Brush Street.

According to the Michigan State Police, the road rage assault between the drivers involved lane changing, flashing of headlights and spiking of brakes.

The driver of a Kia pulled alongside the driver of a Jeep and fired one shot, hitting the Jeep. The driver of the Jeep then struck the Kia, causing a crash. Troopers arrived on scene and took both drivers into custody.

The driver of the Jeep is a 36-year-old man from Eastpointe. The driver of the Kia is a 40-year -old man from Roseville.





