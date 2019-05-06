Wayne County residents urged to report flood damage to local officials

DETROIT - Wayne County residents and business owners are encouraged to call their local government or public administration to report personal property damage as well as receive flood recovery guidance. Do not call 911 to report flood damage.

State officials continue to work closely with local emergency management personnel to evaluate the aftermath of widespread flooding in Wayne County following the heavy rainfall on April 30 and May 1.

“We are partnering with local officials in Wayne County to collect and compile this vital information,” said Capt. Emmitt McGowan, deputy state director of Emergency Management and Homeland Security and commander of the Michigan State Police, Emergency Management and Homeland Security Division.

To assist with insurance claims, individuals should take an inventory of valuables and belongings, including taking photographs or a video. Vehicle owners should report any damages to their auto insurance company.

Disaster Timeline

On April 30 and May 1, heavy rainfall caused widespread flooding in Wayne County, damaging infrastructure and private property. On May 2, Wayne County declared a local state of emergency and requested state assistance.

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer announced a state of emergency for Wayne County on May 2 and formally signed the declaration May 3.

By declaring a state of emergency, Whitmer has made available all state resources in cooperation with local response and recovery efforts in the designated area.

The declaration authorizes the MSP/EMHSD to coordinate state efforts above and beyond what MSP/EMHSD has already been doing in conjunction with local agencies.



Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.