Wayne County deputy struck, killed by vehicle while jogging in Westland; police seek driver

WESTLAND, Mich. - A Wayne County Sheriff's deputy was killed in a hit-and-run crash Tuesday morning in Westland.
The incident happened on Hines Drive near Inkster Road. The road remains closed.
Sources tell Local 4 the officer, who was off-duty at the time, was jogging when they were struck by a vehicle. The officer was dragged for a short distance and was pronounced dead on the scene.
Police are still looking for the driver of the vehicle, which police described as a black SUV.
There is no other information at this time. Check back for updates.
The map below is an approximate location:
