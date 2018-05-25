Wayne County truck driver faces sentencing in crash which killed road worker

DETROIT - A Wayne County driver who was behind the wheel of a truck which struck two of his coworkers, killing one of them, is due in court Friday to be sentenced.

Bobby Lee Collins, 47, of Lincoln Park, was originally charged with reckless driving causing death, reckless driving causing serious impairment, work zone death and work zone injury.

He pleaded guilty to a moving violation causing the death of a construction worker. The other charges were dismissed.

The crash happened at about 11:20 a.m. March 23, 2017.

David Wolf, 47, of Garden City, and Wilbert King, 46, were doing patch work on Van Born Road near Beech Daly Road in Taylor. There were two Wayne County vehicles at the scene working in conjunction with one another. The two workers were on foot when one of the trucks hit them from behind.

Wolf died from his injuries at a hospital. King was treated for serious injuries to his abdomen and leg.

Video from a nearby surveillance camera captured the moments before the crash.

Collins' attorney said he has no criminal history and is a 22-year veteran of the Wayne County Road Commission.

