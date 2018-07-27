Wayne families run for lives after duplex homes catch fire

WAYNE, Mich. - Firefighters in Wayne fought back flames Friday morning at homes near Venoy and Glendwood roads.

It appears the fire may have started about 3:30 a.m. in a garage and spread to at least two homes. Residents had to run for their lives.

"I was running out the side door, and you see flames just shooting across, if we had come out the front door it would have caught me or my kids, so we had to run out the side door," said Cormonique Beard.

Overall, there are four homes affected by the fire.

Firefighters from Garden City, Westland, Inkster and Wayne all worked to douse the flames. Investigators are now trying to figure out what may have caused this fire.

No injuries have been reported.

"I just thank God that everybody is safe. I thank God right now that I was awake. God woke me up," said Karen Beard.

Fire officials said both buildings likely will have to be torn demolished.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.