Wayne mother sentenced to 20-40 years for death of 3-year-old

DETROIT - A mother in Wayne learned her sentence Thursday after pleading guilty to charges in connection with the death of her 3-year-old daughter.

Cassandra Kay Michalski was charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse after she pleaded guilty.

ORIGINAL REPORT: Death of a 3-year-old leads to homicide investigation in Wayne County

"Our lives haven't been the same since Skyler was taken from us," said Steven Michalski, the father.

Prosecutors said Cassandra Michalski beat Skyler so badly that she died.

"As Skyler's father, I want to know how a mother that claims she loves her daughter and cause her own daughter's death?" said Steven Michalski.

When Cassandra Michalski took Skyler to the hospital in November, she allegedly told staff the baby had fallen into the bathtub.

Prosecutors say Skyler was brought to the hospital with injuries on her head, neck and back. The medical examiner determined the cause of death was abusive head trauma.

Michalski was sentenced to 20 to 40 years in prison for the murder charge and five to 10 years for the child abuse charge. The sentences will be served concurrently.

