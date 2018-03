Police in Wayne said the man pictured here may be connected to an indecent exposure and sexual assault case.

WAYNE, Mich. - Police in Wayne released a photo of a man who may have been involved in an indecent exposure and sexual assault case that happened near Michigan Avenue and Elizabeth Street.

Police are urging anyone who may recognize the man in the attached photo to contact the Wayne Police Department at 734-732-1414 ext. 1506.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit for updates.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.