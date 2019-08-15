Wayne police: Man robs Chase Bank, flees scene on foot

WAYNE, Mich. - Wayne police are looking for a man who robbed a bank Wednesday afternoon.

Police said the man robbed the Chase Bank at 35011 W. Michigan Avenue just after 5 p.m. He was able to get cash and fled the scene on foot.

Police said the man was unarmed.

A Michigan State Police K-9 unit attempted to track the man but was unsuccessful

Police said the man was white with reddish-colored hair and a mustache and beard. No further description was given.

Detectives are trying to identify the man from bank surveillance video, police said.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call police at 734-721-1598.

