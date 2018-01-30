Wayne police search for man who followed woman home, raped her

WAYNE, Mich. - Police in Wayne are working to catch a man wanted for a raping and beating a woman.

A woman in her 40s was walking home about 7 p.m. Monday near Michigan Avenue and Merriman Road when she was approached by a man who followed her home.

"He followed her, asked her if he could come inside. She said, 'No. Absolutely not.' But he followed her inside," said Wayne police Lt. Ryan Strong.

Strong said the man forced his way inside the home where he physically and sexually assaulted the woman. Police said he fled the house on foot.

Suspect description

He is described as a black man, 18-20 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with shorter curly or twisted hair.

Police released a sketch of the man, which is posted above.

"My main objective in this situation is I want to get this guy off the street as soon as possible," said Strong.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne Police Department at 734-721-1414 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

