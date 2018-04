Wayne police believe this man may have been involved in a theft of cigarettes April 9, 2018. (WDIV)

WAYNE, Mich. - Wayne police are seeking a man who, they believe, may be involved with the theft of about $1,200 worth of cigarettes Monday.

Police said the cigarettes were stolen from a business in the 35000 block of East Michigan Avenue.

Anyone who can identify the man in the above photo or who has any information about the crime is asked to contact Lt. Ryan Strong at 734-721-1414, ext. 1503.

