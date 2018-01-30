News

Wayne police seek man wanted for sexually assaulting woman after entering her home

Woman sexually and physically assaulted by man who entered her home

By Derick Hutchinson
Police released a sketch of a man wanted in connection with the sexual asasult of a woman in Wayne. (WDIV)

WAYNE, Mich. - Wayne police are searching for a man wanted in connection with the sexual assault of a woman inside her home.

Police said a woman in her 40s was walking home around 7 p.m. Thursday in the area of Merriman Road and Michigan Avenue.

When she got home, police said a man walked into her house without permission and sexually and physically assaulted her.

Police said he fled the house on foot.

He is described as a black man, 18-20 years old, 6 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 200 pounds with shorter curly or twisted hair.

Police released a sketch of the man, which is posted above.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne Police Department at 734-721-1414 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-SPEAK-UP.

