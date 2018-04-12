News

Wayne police seek public's help identifying two people sought in connection with larceny

By Dane Sager Kelly

Wayne police seek public's help identifying two people sought in connection with larceny that occurred April 7, 2018. (WDIV)

WAYNE, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two people being sought in connection with a theft that occurred Saturday.

According to authorities, an officer from the Wayne Police Department was dispatched to the 34000 block of West Michigan Avenue on reports of a theft of a sign. An investigation revealed two unknown men had damaged and stole a sign from the location.

Anyone who is able to identify the two or has any additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Wayne Police Department at 734-721-1414.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.