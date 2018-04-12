Wayne police seek public's help identifying two people sought in connection with larceny that occurred April 7, 2018. (WDIV)

WAYNE, Mich. - Police are asking for the public's assistance in identifying and locating two people being sought in connection with a theft that occurred Saturday.

According to authorities, an officer from the Wayne Police Department was dispatched to the 34000 block of West Michigan Avenue on reports of a theft of a sign. An investigation revealed two unknown men had damaged and stole a sign from the location.

Anyone who is able to identify the two or has any additional information about the incident is asked to contact the Wayne Police Department at 734-721-1414.

