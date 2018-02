WESTLAND, Mich. - Wayne Road north of Cowan Road in Westland was closed Friday night after a police pursuit.

Police said the pursuit ended in a crash that knocked a pole down and covered the road with wires near the Arby's on Wayne Road. No one was seriously injured.

