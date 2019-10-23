Wayne State announces free tuition for Detroit students, residents

DETROIT - Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer and Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan joined Wayne State University officials Wednesday morning to announce a free tuition program for students at Detroit high schools.

The program is being called the "Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge." The free tuition is for Detroit students who live in the city and attend public schools, charter schools or private schools.

To be eligible for the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge, students must meet the following criteria:

Live in the city of Detroit and have graduated from high school or have graduated from any Detroit high school (public, private, charter, parochial, or home school program) in 2020 or after.

Join RaiseMe, a Wayne State partner, which allows high school students to log their achievements and activities to earn micro-scholarships.

Receive admission to Wayne State University as a first-time, full-time freshman in fall 2020 or after.

Complete the Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) by March 1, for the following fall.

"This is a tremendous day for Wayne State and for Detroit students," said WSU President M. Roy Wilson. "This initiative aligns perfectly with many of our institutional values. Opportunity, accessibility and affordability are all pillars of the high quality education we provide, and the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge delivers on all those values. With the resources and opportunities on campus and the exciting resurgence in Detroit, it's never been a better time to be a Warrior."

According to the university, the Heart of Detroit Tuition Pledge will be available to eligible first-time freshmen and expand on the current Wayne ACCESS award, which has enabled more than 2,300 students statewide to enroll with zero out-of-pocket expenses for tuition and fees since its introduction in fall 2017.

Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer speaks Oct. 23, 2019 at Wayne State University in Detroit. (WDIV)

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.