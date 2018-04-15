Wayne State students adopt Blessing Box idea to help Metro Detroiters in need

DETROIT - Some Metro Detroit students are helping those in need across the area through a box full of goodies.

If you take a quick glance at the big box on the campus of Wayne State University, it doesn't really look like much. But as you get closer, it’ll catch your eye.

"What it is, you can take what you need, and you basically bring what you can,” said Ramaiz Imrn, of the Wayne State Muslim Student Association.

It’s a simple concept, Imrn said. The idea is to be a blessing to others, hence the name "The Blessing Box."

"We saw that there is a big influx of people who really needed basic supplies like diapers, deodorant, woman supplies, food, water,” Imrn said.

The Blessing Box is a simple idea that started across the country. Students at Wayne State adopted the idea, and it took off from there.

"I was scrolling through Facebook and I saw this video about the concept of a Blessing Box that a woman put up in front of her home in Kansas,” said Lila Al-Shwal, of the Wayne State Muslim Student Association.

Al-Shwal said she mentioned the idea to her friends at Wayne State, and that’s when they designed the box. They stocked the box the first go-around in hopes that people would follow the rules on the side and the cycle would continue.

At first they were nervous the idea wouldn’t catch on.

"I park over there because my classes are over there," Imrn said. "Every time I come by, it’s completely filled with items."

“I think it’s been well-received as a small food pantry in the area," Al-Shawl said. "You don’t need to be a part of anything to come. You don’t need to be a part of Wayne State. You don’t need to be a student. You can come by and take whatever you want."

