Wayne State University approves tuition increase

DETROIT - The Wayne State University's board on Friday approved a $655 million operating budget for the 2019 fiscal year, including a tuition increase of nearly 3 percent.

In addition to the 2.9 percent tuition increase, the new budget also includes a 7.1 percent increase in financial aid, bringing Wayne State’s annual institutionally funded financial aid to $79.4 million.

Other plans to help students pay for their education include:

The Warrior Way Back program, which provides a way for former Wayne State students who have student debt, but no degree to continue to pursue their education.

The Warrior Senior Sprint program, which will provide full spring/summer tuition scholarships for students who are eligible to graduate by fall 2019 to help them cross the finish line.

A 50 percent tuition discount for active-duty military students.

"It’s our job as a board to help make the cost of attendance as affordable and accessible as possible for all students," said Board of Governors Chair Sandy Hughes O'Brien. "That’s why we’re excited about our new financial aid programs. This budget will allow us to sustain the excellence of Wayne State and continue to increase the value of a Wayne State degree."

