Wayne State University gas main breaks, students and staff urged to avoid area

DETROIT - Authorities are warning students and staff to avoid the Gullen Mall on Wayne State University's campus after a suspected gas leak.

A construction crew working on the roadway at 2nd Street and Warren Avenue hit an underground gas main.

The Detroit Fire Department requested an evacuation radius of 1,000 feet.

The following buildings were evacuated:

Engineering

Biology Sciences

David Adamany Undergraduate Library

Science Library

Science Hall

Old Main

An email was sent out to Wayne State University students, staff and faculty Friday afternoon, alerting and urging them to avoid the area.

Warren Avenue has been closed between Cass Avenue and Anthony Wayne Drive.

