Wayne State University Police fire at shooting suspect during chase

DETROIT - A 27-year-old man is in critical condition after being shot at Woodward and Alexandrine in Detroit's Midtown neighborhood this morning.

According to Detroit Police, Wayne State Police were in the area when they heard shots fired. They found the shooting victim and a black pickup truck fleeing toward the officer.

Officials say that the WSUPD Officer fired multiple rounds at the individual fleeing in the truck.

At this time it is not known is anyone in the pickup was hit.

After a short chase, one person was arrest at John R and Garfield.

Police are still investigating and have not released any circumstances as to what lead to the 27-year-old man being shot.

Stay with ClickOnDetroit.com for updates on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.