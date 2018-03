Wayne State University police K-9 Havoc wears a ballistic vest that was donated in honor of fallen Sgt. Collin Rose. (WDIV)

DETROIT - A Wayne State University police K-9 received a ballistic vest in honor of Sgt. Collin Rose, who was shot and killed while on duty in 2016.

K-9 Havoc will wear the vest, which was donated by Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.

