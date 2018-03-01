Wayne State University student sexually assaulted while walking on campus

DETROIT - A Wayne State University student said she was sexually assaulted Wednesday night on campus.

The 20-year-old woman said the incident happened between 9 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday when she was walking on Kirby Mall between Cass Avenue and Gullen Mall.

She told police she was approached from behind by a man who said, "Hey baby," placed his hand on her shoulder and touched her breast. The man immediately ran west to the center of campus, Wayne State University police said.

The student was not injured.

Police searched the area, but couldn't find the offender. He is described as a black man in his 20s, 6 feet 1 inch to 6 feet 3 inches tall with a beard. He was wearing a black knit cap, black jacket, gray shirt and dark pants.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Wayne State University Police Department at 313-577-2222.

