Wayne-Westland schools offer meetings to organize community in support of student safety

WAYNE COUNTY, Mich. - The superintendent of Wayne-Westland Community Schools released a video message Tuesday after the district was closed due to social media threats of a shooting.

The school district is offering meetings designed to organize the community in support of student safety. Here is the information:

March 1 at 7 p.m.: Stevenson Middle School -- 38501 Palmer, Westland

March 6 at 5:30 p.m.: John Glenn High School -- 36105 Marquette, Westland

March 12 at 9:30 a.m.: WWCS Board Office -- 36745 Marquette, Westland

