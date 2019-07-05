Wayne woman accused of drunkenly speeding up I-75 while pulling two horses in trailer

Police said a woman was drunk while speeding in this pickup truck on I-75. (Michigan State Police)

OTSEGO TOWNSHIP, Mich. - A Wayne woman is accused of drunkely speeding up I-75 in a pickup truck while pulling two horses in a horse trailer, Michigan State Police said.

Gaylord troopers stopped a Ford pickup truck pulling a horse trailer around 7:35 p.m. Thursday on northbound I-75 near the 270 mile marker, officials said.

The pickup truck had been traveling at 91 mph, according to troopers.

Officers spoke to the woman and determined she might be intoxicated, police said. They searched the truck and found two open beer cans in the center console, one of which was mostly full, according to authorities.

The 38-year-old woman was arrested for suspected drunken driving. She was taken to the Otsego County Jail.

The trailer and horses were turned over to Otsego County Animal Control for care until they could be picked up, police said.

Prosecutors will review the case and determine charges.

