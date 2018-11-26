MSP Trooper involved in shooting on WB I-96 near Levan in Livonia

LIVONIA, Mich. - The westbound lanes of I-96 are closed at Farmington Road for a Michigan State Police Trooper involved shooting.

Police at the scene tell Local 4 that this started as a domestic situation which then turned into a police chase on eastbound 96.

The chase then turned around and went westbound on 96 and then ended near Levan with the trooper shooting the suspect.

The condition of the individual is not known at this time.

It's unclear how long the road will be closed but it is expected to be closed into the morning rush hour.

