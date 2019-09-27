WDIV-Local 4/ClickOnDetroit Ratings Showcase Strong September

WDIV-Local 4 is the Detroit market leader across nearly all newscasts in the September TV sweeps period for Detroit (8/29-9/25), with first place finishes in key newscasts, access, and late-night programming.

WDIV Local 4's first place newscast finishes include:

Local 4 News First at 4 is No. 1 in the 4 p.m. time period with a 5.5 household rating/16 household share beating both The Now (WXYZ 4 p.m.) (1.9 HH RTG/5 HH SHR) and Judge Judy (WJBK 4 p.m.) (3.1 HH RTG/9 HH SHR). First at 4 remains the No. 1 newscast at 4 p.m. in Detroit.

Local 4 News at 5 p.m. continues its nine-year winning streak and is the leader in the time period with a 6.9 household rating/17 household share, beating both WXYZ (3.7 HH RTG/9 HH SHR) and WJBK (3.5 HH RTG/9 HH SHR). WDIV holds its spot as the Detroit market's undisputed news leader in the early evening news.

Local 4 News at 6 p.m. continues its No. 1 position, with an 8.1 household rating/18 household share compared to WXYZ (6.0 HH RTG/14 HH SHR) and WJBK (2.8 HH RTG/6 HH SHR). Again at 6 p.m., WDIV holds its spot as the Detroit market's undisputed news leader in the early evening news.

Local 4 News airing Monday through Sunday at 11 p.m. retains its title as Detroit's No. 1 Late News and beat WJBK's 10 p.m. news with a 5.5 household rating/13 household share as compared to WXYZ (4.2 HH RTG/10 HH SHR) and WJBK 10 p.m. (4.5 HH RTG/8 HH SHR) and WJBK M-F 11 p.m. (4.2 HH RTG/10 HH SHR).

WDIV-Local 4 also continues to be the leader in late night programming, claiming the No. 1 spot with first place finishes in The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and Saturday Night Live.

In the all-important access period at 7 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Wheel of Fortune and Jeopardy! continue to dominate with a 7.7 rating/16 share compared to WXYZ's 7 p.m. news and The List (3.9 HH RTG/7 HH SHR) and WJBK's TMZ and Extra (2.5 HH RTG/5 HH SHR). Wheel of Fortune grew 15 percent YTY and Jeopardy! grew 20 percent.

At 6 a.m., Local 4 News Today, anchored by Rhonda Walker, Evrod Cassimy, Jason Carr, Brandon Roux and Kim DeGiulio, delivered a 2.9 HH rating and a 15 HH share, second to WJBK (4.0 HH rating/18 HH share) at 6 a.m.

In addition, Local 4 won from sign on to sign off (Mon-Sun) with a 3.5 household share/10 household rating, leading both WXYZ (2.6 HH RTG/7 HH SHR) and WJBK (3.3 HH RTG/9 HH SHR).

To cap off the September Sweeps wins, WDIV's website, ClickOnDetroit.com, is the No. 1 media website in Metro Detroit (comScore/July 2019), with more than 4 million unique visitors just from September 1-25, increasing from last year comparatively.

"We're proud of all of our ratings victories, but we're even happier that we were able to use the power of TV and digital just last week to rally the community and put a spotlight on Detroit's kids," said Vice President and General Manager Marla Drutz, referring to the amazing performance of the Detroit Youth Choir on "America's Got Talent" and their homecoming celebration when they returned to Detroit. For more information on this national story, click here.

