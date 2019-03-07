WeatherFest returns to Metro Detroit May 13 at Southfield Public Library

SOUTHFIELD, Mich - The Local4Casters, the National Weather Service, and the Southfield Public Library are once again teaming up to bring WeatherFest back to Metro Detroit.

This year's event will be held on May 13, 2019 at the Southfield Public Library. If you want to engage your kids and grandkids in weather and science, then this is your day!

There are many things to do at WeatherFest:

Step into a tornado simulator and experience what it would be like in a house hit by a twister. Play the Young Meteorologist Game, which takes kids through what a tornado is, and where to seek shelter. Learn about flash floods. Talk with a Southfield firefighter. Learn and practice CPR. Meet and take pictures with the National Weather Service's mascot, Owlie and with the WDIV Local4Casters.

WDIV Meteorologists Paul Gross and Brandon Roux snap a picture with Owlie, the masoc of the National Weather Service

There are lots of opportunities for kids (and adults) to experience lots of cool activities.

Morning sessions are reserved for public classroom visits, and all of those slots fill up pretty quick. The afternoon is essentially an open house for the public. However, there are some afternoon slots starting at 1:00 p.m. available for home schoolers, and Boy and Girl Scouts troops (this helps fulfill their weather badge requirements). If you are interested in those, or if you have any other questions, contact Kelly Rembert at the Southfield Public Library at (248) 796-4367, or krembert@southfieldpubliclibrary.org