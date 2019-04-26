Wedding receptions in jeopardy as Concorde Inn in Clinton Township is sold

CLINTON TOWNSHIP, Mich. - One Macomb County bride has everything she needs for the wedding, except she just learned she might not have a location anymore because her wedding venue has been sold.

The Concorde Inn, a hotel and banquet hall on Gratiot Avenue in Clinton Township, has been sold to make way for a senior living center. The inn is under contract to an investment group to turn it into the facility, which is a big shock to Ashlee Pierson and her fiance, Vince, whose wedding is supposed to be held there in October.

After all the planning and deposits, the venue was sold out from underneath them. Vince's mother went to the inn Thursday in an attempt to get their money back, and now they believe they might not get a refund.

Fed up with the situation, they reached out to Local 4.

