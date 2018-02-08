Weekend of events in Detroit to honor music producer J Dilla

DETROIT - A slew of events this weekend are planned in Detroit to honor iconic music producer J Dilla.

Dilla passed away back in 2006 from complications from lupus. He worked with iconic hip hop acts like Tribe Called Quest and Detroit's Slum Village.

More Headlines

Here's what is going on around Detroit this weekend, Feb. 9 - Feb. 11, to honor Dilla:

Friday, Feb. 9:

Friday Night Live! The Music of J Dilla at the Detroit Institute of Arts: The music of legendary hip-hop artist J Dilla has been arranged by composer/conducter Miguel Atwood-Furguson. This performance features the Atwood-Furguson arrangements performed by musicians from Rebirth.

Performances at 7 & 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, Feb. 10:

Family Performance! Cecelia Sharpe - Urban Stringz J Dilla Youth Performance: Cellist Cecelia Sharpe is a musician who performs with local artists such as Jessica Care Moore, Monica Blaire, Invincible, Stacey “Hotwax” Hale, and Nick Speed. Recent performances include headlining Dally in the Alley with Invincible and opening for Erykah Badu at The Masonic Temple with Monica Blaire. Cecelia performs with Urban Stringz II Youth Ensemble, students ages 8-18 playing string instruments, performing the music of legendary Detroit hip-hop producer J Dilla.

Sunday, Feb. 11:

7th Annual Dilla Youth Day at Charles H. Wright Museum of African American History: Celebrate the life and legacy of the African American musical producer J. Dilla who was integral in creating Neo-Soul and revolutionized the sound of 90's Hip Hop. Explore S.T.E.A.M. subjects while discovering the dynamic world of hip hop through hands-on activities. Learn to how to lay down a track, write your own rhymes, and much, much more in this music filled, youth-focused day.

Dillatroit 3 Live at The Underground at DIME Featuring Jay Electronica and Obie Trice!

Copyright 2018 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.