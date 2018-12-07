Weird News

Alaska couple thought kids were pranking them. Turns out a moose was ringing their doorbell.

By Associated Press
ANCHORAGE, Alaska - A moose used the doorbell to awaken a couple in Alaska.

The couple thought maybe it was an aftershock or some kids playing a prank when the doorbell rang in their Anchorage home early Wednesday.

Kyle Stultz tells KTVA-TV he looked out the door and found nothing. He assumed it was kids playing "ding dong ditch." Stultz decided to check his security camera.

The video showed a large moose backing its caboose right into the doorbell.

The family was relieved it was nothing else.
 

