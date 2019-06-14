Alligator spotted in Texas with huge knife stuck in its head

Homeowners, in the Houston area Orchard Lake Estates are worried about an alligator that was spotted with a knife in it's head.

The alligators and humans usually in live in harmony, according to a report by Click 2 Houston.

So no one knows why someone would harm one of the reptiles. Many residents are looking to the authorities for help in removing the knife from the gator's head.

The alligator was spotted during the peak time of breeding and nesting. During this season, female alligators are staying close to home while the males are out as far as 10 miles.

Alligators can be found down south in the eastern third of Texas.

Copyright 2019 by WDIV ClickOnDetroit - All rights reserved.