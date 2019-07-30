Another one: Alligator found on side of road in Livingston County

OCEOLA TOWNSHIP, Mich. - Another week, another alligator story in Michigan.

That's right -- another alligator has been found in a state where alligators do not live. Last week, a Detroit man vacationing in Saginaw shot a gator that wandered onto his property.

The week before, an alligator was found wandering around Milford. This time, one was found on the side of a road in Livingston County.

Here's the info from police:

On July 30, 2019 at approximately 4:20 am, Deputies from the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to a report of an alligator on the side of the roadway in Oceola Township. A motorist, who was on her way home from work, advised the responding deputies the alligator had crossed in front of her vehicle and continued across the roadway.

The Deputies were able to locate the alligator a few feet off the roadway near a pine tree and safely capture it. The reptile was transported by Deputies to the Livingston County Sheriff's Office and turned over to the Livingston County Animal Shelter. The alligator is approximately two feet long and weighs approximately 10 lbs.

Anyone wishing to claim the alligator should contact Christy Peterson at the Livingston County Animal Shelter prior to Thursday August 1, 2019 at 1200. The phone number to the Livingston County Animal Shelter is 517-546-2154. The alligator will be transported to Critchlow Alligator Sanctuary in Athens, Mi if it is not claimed.

