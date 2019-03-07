Anyone missing a puppy? The 50 most unique items left behind in an Uber

DETROIT - Some things just make you go, "Hmm?"

For instance, how does one leave behind a puppy or a full fish tank in an Uber? What about a shopping cart? Some things just really don't make sense, OK.

Anyway, Uber released a list of the 50 most unique items left behind in vehicles, as well as the most commonly forgotten items.

The most unique items left behind

1. 8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua

2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large

3. A photo of a New Year's kiss

4. Six chicken tenders from 7-Eleven

5. A black-and-white tuxedo for a small dog

6. Full set of 18-karat gold teeth

7. Professional grade Hula Hoop

8. Salmon head

9. Medium sized medical marijuana pipe

10. Birth certificate and Social Security card

11. Star Wars skateboard

12. Very important headband with peacock feathers

13. A propane tank

14. A tray of eggs

15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels

16. Lego championship wrestling belt

17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot

18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top

19. Breast pump with breast milk

20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham

21. A shopping cart

22. Ancestry kit

23. Lotion and beard oil

24. Silver-and-peach colored Venetian masquerade mask

25. Small handmade cat puppet

26. Babe Ruth signed baseball

27. White gold wedding band with diamonds

28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries

29. Harry Potter Magic Wand

30. A special pizza costume

31. A bird

32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”

33. Cheer skirt with a lion head

34. Yeezy boost 350 butters

35. A mannequin

36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake

37. A fog machine

38. Japanese style mandolin

39. Full fish tank with fish and water

40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it

41. One Gucci flip-flop

42. Red Lobster takeout

43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card

44. 5x7 prom picture

45. 10 lbs. pulled pork and 10 lbs. pulled chicken

46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case

47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it

48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet

49. Dirty laundry

50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice

The most common items left behind

1. Phone

2. Camera

3. Wallet

4. Keys

5. Purse / Backpack

6. Clothing

7. Glasses

8. Headphones

9. Vape / E-cig

10. ID / License

