Anyone missing a puppy? The 50 most unique items left behind in an Uber

DETROIT - Some things just make you go, "Hmm?"
For instance, how does one leave behind a puppy or a full fish tank in an Uber? What about a shopping cart? Some things just really don't make sense, OK.
Anyway, Uber released a list of the 50 most unique items left behind in vehicles, as well as the most commonly forgotten items.
The most unique items left behind
1. 8-week-old coffee-colored Chihuahua
2. Black faux fur neck cuff in a size large
3. A photo of a New Year's kiss
4. Six chicken tenders from 7-Eleven
5. A black-and-white tuxedo for a small dog
6. Full set of 18-karat gold teeth
7. Professional grade Hula Hoop
8. Salmon head
9. Medium sized medical marijuana pipe
10. Birth certificate and Social Security card
11. Star Wars skateboard
12. Very important headband with peacock feathers
13. A propane tank
14. A tray of eggs
15. White leather snakeskin Louboutin heels
16. Lego championship wrestling belt
17. A pack of hair and a brown brush shaped like a foot
18. Ed Sheeran concert tank top
19. Breast pump with breast milk
20. Two packs of Italian sausage and a Thanksgiving ham
21. A shopping cart
22. Ancestry kit
23. Lotion and beard oil
24. Silver-and-peach colored Venetian masquerade mask
25. Small handmade cat puppet
26. Babe Ruth signed baseball
27. White gold wedding band with diamonds
28. McDonald’s visor and a large fries
29. Harry Potter Magic Wand
30. A special pizza costume
31. A bird
32. Red pouch with hammock inside that says “hang loose”
33. Cheer skirt with a lion head
34. Yeezy boost 350 butters
35. A mannequin
36. Two pieces of my ever-so-special white wedding cake
37. A fog machine
38. Japanese style mandolin
39. Full fish tank with fish and water
40. An Elvis cape with a few jewels on it
41. One Gucci flip-flop
42. Red Lobster takeout
43. Limited edition Chance the Rapper Starbucks gift card
44. 5x7 prom picture
45. 10 lbs. pulled pork and 10 lbs. pulled chicken
46. Rose gold Kim Kardashian lumee case
47. A piece of parchment paper with sap on it
48. Deer antlers and a welding helmet
49. Dirty laundry
50. A small plush toy of a cat eating a pizza slice
The most common items left behind
1. Phone
2. Camera
3. Wallet
4. Keys
5. Purse / Backpack
6. Clothing
7. Glasses
8. Headphones
9. Vape / E-cig
10. ID / License
