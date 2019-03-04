Cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO mistaken for 'deranged person standing outside in the cold'

A cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell was mistaken for a person in the cold last week when a concerned person contacted Minnesota police for a welfare check. (Jordan Police Department)

JORDAN, Minn. - Police in Minnesota said they were called last week to check on the welfare of a man standing motionless outside in the cold, wearing no coat and clutching a pillow. However, when officers arrived, they discovered it was actually a cardboard cutout of MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

In a Facebook post, the Jordan Police Department wrote that the caller likely did not want to get too close to "this deranged person standing outside in the cold hugging a pillow." They added that the cardboard cutouts sure can look real from a distance and that it's always better to call the police.

Mike Lindell himself shared the post, calling it "Unreal!"

